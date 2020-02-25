Shortage of skilled labor workers in Springfield; high schools working to help

In order for Emily McDougal to end up welding pipelines around the world, she first needs to finish her welding class in Dallas County.

"Its something I am very passionate about," said McDougal.

McDougal is a senior at Fair Play High School. But four times a week, she's at the Dallas County Technical Center taking its hands-on welding class.

"With going here, I have a lot of my certs, if I wanted to, I could just go right away and find a job and get some money."

Their center started the class more than 20 years years ago. In 2020, a couple of dozen juniors and seniors from 8 local districts are getting the spark, that Darrien Newman once did.

Newman graduated from the program and now teaches it. Almost all of his students decide to get more welding lessons or go straight to work, hoping to put kids in jobs versus student loan debt.

"I think college is good, I really do, but going straight to work is a big part of America and it also has been, it's what keeps it rolling," said Newman.

Scot Scobee knows that's the truth.

"There are many positions open nationwide than there are currently available workers," said Scobee

Scobee works for Springfield's Remanufacturing Corporation. SRC would like to add more positions making diesel engines, but there just aren't enough people like the students in Dallas County.

"If they have an affinity for doing things with their hands and completing a process throughout the day, I am confident we can assist them and train them so they can be successful," said Scobee

Emily McDougal knows not everyone has the passion she has, but she doesn't think employers will need to search the world when there could be plenty of future welders right in Dallas County.

"You should definitely give it a shot. It might surprise you and, who knows? You might actually really like it," said McDougal.