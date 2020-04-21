Shots fired at a house near southeast Springfield

Police say a man is in the Greene County Jail after he fired shots at a house just before 12:30 Tuesday morning.

Police say the suspect and two people in the home have had an on-going dispute. That home is in the 1400 block of east Whiteside, near Seminole and Fremont.

Officers arrested the gunman about a block away from the home after a short foot chase. They found a handgun on the man. They found his car at Peppertree Apartments.

Police say two bullets hit the house. No one inside was hurt.