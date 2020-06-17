National Weather Service looks to simplify advisories

Warnings, watches, and advisories can get confusing. Especially when multiple are issued at the same time. The National Weather Service has launched its Hazard Simplification project to revamp the current warning system.

Revamping the watches warnings and advisories system could spell removing the word “Advisory” altogether.

“We have nearly three dozen advisories. We do away with the titles of those advisories," Steve Runnels, the Warning Coordination Meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Springfield, said.

This does not mean there is no hazard, Instead, they would use detailed messages describing the threats.

"Can we provide the information you need to understand and respond when the weather dictates,” Runnels said.

This project has been researched for the last few years. First starting internally by getting feedback from all NWS offices, emergency managers, and broadcast meteorologists. Now as the next step, the NWS is turning to the public for feedback.

They are wanting to know the public’s perception of Advisories. Whether or not they should still be issued, or if there is some other way to convey the threats.

The survey will be available through summer.

"No matter the results, if the National Weather Service can provide the information to the broadcasters to the public, we know we are going to be successful meeting our mission of protecting life and property,” Runnels said.

For more on the survey, click here: https://www.weather.gov/hazardsimplification/?fbclid=IwAR2D5it146f2FOeyOCl07nAFfwYQHbEMfPfjav0LXNZ78GfnJQQgkdupGoI

To take the survey, click here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/publichazsimp?fbclid=IwAR1Uwc-eeLTFMxe3UQdptSZRDnh_JxCxzWr-mOEYfvfWDQpQwNo8qIWB8Ok