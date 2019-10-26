Shrunken heads and slime for Halloween!

Shrunken Heads and Slime

1 Bag Mini Yellow Potatoes 2 oz. Lemon Juice

2 TBLS Olive Oil 2 TBLS. Chives, Chopped

1 Avocado, mashed Salt and Pepper

4 oz. Sour Cream

1 tsp. Minced Garlic

Preheat oven to 425. Using a small knife carve out faces into 10 – 12 potatoes digging out mouths, eyes, noses. Slice the bake of the potato just a bit to create a flat surface. Rub potatoes with olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Place face side up on a foil covered jelly roll pan. Bake for 45 minutes until golden and crisp. Serve warm with slime.

SLIME:

Combine avocado, sour cream, garlic and lightly season with salt and pepper. Stir in lemon juice. Top with chives.

Monster Sliders

6 Burger Sliders with Buns 12 Stuffed Olives

6 Slices American Cheese Ketchup

3 Lettuce Leaves

4 Thin Slice Pickle Stackers

Grill burgers to desired doneness. Assemble “Monsters”. Top bottom bun with lettuce, then burger, cover with pickle allowing some to hang out for tong. Cut cheese edges gagged and place on top on pickle. Add ketchup and top with top bun. Put olives onto tooth picks and place on top for eyes.

Chef Ryan TIller is with Dining by Design:

www.dbdgourmet.com

