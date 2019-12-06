Signing Santa brings smiles to hearing impaired children at Bass Pro

Santa had some slight of hand tricks up his sleeve on Friday as he met youngsters at Bass Pro Shops in Springfield.

Santa would seemingly pull a red light out of a child's ear and quickly make it disappear in his hand, much to the young one's amazement.

But the real magic was the way he used his hands to communicate with hearing-impaired children from all over the Ozarks as part of a partnership between Bass Pro and the Deaf Awareness Group of Southwest Missouri.

Children from Springfield, Webb City, Joplin, Lebanon, Nixa, Ozark, Halfway, Reeds Spring, Rogersville and Republic shared their Christmas wish list with the Signing Santa.

Springfield's Holland elementary had one of the largest groups in attendance.

"Today is the most special day of the entire year," exclaimed Stephanie Upton, a teacher for the deaf at Holland who admitted she was just as excited as her students. "They've been counting down for several months because they can come here and in their language they can talk to Santa. It's special because our Santa is deaf himself. I've seen that look on their face of surprise and excitement and I just can't contain it. I just cry."

These hearing impaired youngsters have the same wishes as any other child such as cameras, phones, a bike, and in one case a thousand Hot Wheels although he said two would be good enough.

And the young girl who wanted an RV seemed to be a bit of an exception to the scope of what most others were wishing for.

But the real difference is that when these children walk through Bass Pro, it is a world of silence that would be very disconcerting to most of the other shoppers there.

Raidan Morris, an eight year-old hearing impaired student in the Dallas County school district, told Santa she wanted an LOL doll.

"It doesn't talk. It just spits," she explained.

But just having Santa understand that she wants a spitting doll makes Raidan feel a little less hesitant about her communication skills.

"It feels great because I'm not scared to meet him anymore," she said with a smile.

"When she says she's not scared that's enough to prove that this is a wonderful thing and it's really touching the lives of kids," added Raidan's teacher, Erin Geeding. "They can see it's O.K. to use that sign to be proud of who they are."

"They maybe are from a community where there are no deaf or hard of hearing adults," said Leslie Cockrum, one of the co-founders of the Deaf Awareness Group of SW Missouri that held its first Signing Santa event in 1994. "Here they have that chance to meet new people who inspire them to say, 'I can do this. I can't hear but I can do anything I want.'"

No one understands that better than the Kuehne family where all four children, ranging in age from three to nine years-old, have some degree of hearing impairment.

When asked what they want the public to understand about the world they live in?

"The deaf are just as human as everybody else," answered Daryl Kuehne, the father. "Sometimes it can feel like we're living in a proverbial desert as it were."

"I think they feel very isolated," Upton agreed. "But one thing we're doing at Holland elementary is we've started teaching the entire school to sign. We all as hearing people can learn sign language. We want these kids to grown up knowing that adults can about them....including Santa!"