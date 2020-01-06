Silver Advisory for a man missing from Phelps County, Mo

The Phelps County Sheriff's Department has issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for a missing man that occurred at 12905 County Road 4010 Sunday afternoon.

Robert Ross Thompson, 77, is 5'10", 200 lbs with gray hair and blue eyes. His left eye has some bruising that is fading. He was wearing a royal blue ski jacket and blue sports pants with a white stripe down the side.

Thompson has dementia and Parkinson's.

He left his house in a Red 2017 Ford F-250 with Missouri license plates 35H4DF. The rear plate of truck has “Glengrove Herefords”.

If you've seen Thompson call 911 or the Phelps County Sheriff's Department at (573) 426-3860.