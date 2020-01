The Jonesboro Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 64-year-old man.

Police ask for the public's help finding Bob Simpson, 64.

Simpson was last seen in his driveway in south Jonesboro. He may be traveling in a white, single cab 2002 Dodge Pickup in an unknown direction.

Simpson is considered missing and endangered, according to police.

If you have any information, contact the Jonesboro Police Department at 870-935-5657 or Dispatch at 870-935-5551.