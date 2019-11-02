Silver Advisory for missing man from Greenwood, Mo.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for a man missing out of Greenwood, Missouri.

Jimmie D. Adams is 73 years old and recently moved to Missouri from Texas to receive medical treatment. Adams suffers from PTSD, High Blood Pressure, and has a heart condition. Authorities believe he may also suffer from Dementia.

Police believe he may be trying to get a vehicle that belongs to him from an unknown address in Oklahoma.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 816-795-1960.