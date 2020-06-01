Silver Dollar City announces reopening date for 2020 with capacity limits

Silver Dollar City announced its opening date for the 2020 season, delayed by the coronavirus.

Season ticket holders will get first access to the park beginning Saturday June 13 and Sunday June 14. The park will welcome all guests on Monday, June 15.

“Creating m memories worth repeating is our mission," said Brad Thomas, President and General Manager of Silver Dollar City. "Families are facing many challenges today, and we are excited to welcome them to create new and exciting memories. We’ve spent months planning and preparing to open within the health and safety guidance from our industry and governmental experts. We encourage our guests to read through changes we have made as they make plans for their visit."

To comply with appropriate social distancing guidelines, the park will limit daily capacity. Season pass holders and general admission guests will be required to reserve the date they wish to visit. Reservations can be made at www.SilverDollarCity.com/reservations and on the park's mobile app. Additional details and a “how-to” video are posted in both locations to assist guests with this new process.

Additionally, prior to entering the facilities, hosts and visitors will have a touchless temperature scan. For the protection of each other, guests (age 3 and up) and all hosts will be required to wear a mask. Further information on all safety and operational changes is available at www.SilverDollarCity.com/playsafe

The Mystic River Falls river raft ride opens later this summer.

WHITE WATER: Opens Monday, June 15 & Tuesday, June 16 for season pass holders ONLY, and then Wednesday, June 17 for all guests. White Water will have similar guidelines as those put in place for Silver Dollar City, including a contactless temperature scan prior to entry, reduced daily capacity limits, capacity adjustments for rides and restaurants and a requirement to wear a mask or face covering.

SHOWBOAT BRANSON BELLE will open Saturday, June 20. Reservations are encouraged, but walk-up purchases are allowed. Showboat Branson Belle will also follow guidelines to include a contactless temperature scan prior to entry, reduced seating capacity and a requirement to wear a mask face or face covering except while eating.

Silver Dollar City says it appreciates your patience as it works to keep the park open, but safe.