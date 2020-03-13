Silver Dollar City delays season opening date amid coronavirus fears

Silver Dollar City is delaying its opening day amid fears of the coronavirus.

Silver Dollar City will remain closed to guests until at least Saturday, March 28. The park's opening day had been scheduled for Tuesday, March 17.

“We have been following the coronavirus crisis very closely and based on developments within the last 24 hours, we are going to delay our season opening until March 28,” said Brad Thomas, President, Silver Dollar City Attractions. “Despite the delay in opening, we are committed to taking care of our Hosts during this period.”

Silver Dollar City continues to watch the conditions within the region, consult with medical experts and follow CDC guidelines. The park will communicate any additional changes when they occur.

Silver Dollar City Campground will continue to operate at this time. The Showboat Branson Belle will operate with greatly reduced seating, allowing for defined social distance.

