Silver Dollar City extends season passes until June 2021

Silver Dollar City announced Tuesday it will extend season passes until June of 2021.

The coronavirus shut down the park before its scheduled opening in mid-March. Park officials say there is nothing a pass holder needs to do. It will automatically extend.

“While we don’t know the exact date that Silver Dollar City can open, please know we are working diligently behind the scenes and we are committed to providing safe and memorable experiences for our guests and their families,” said Brad Thomas, President, Silver Dollar City Attractions. “We will keep you informed of any updates on our website at www.silverdollarcity.com/Coronavirus-Update.”

Silver Dollar City says it is monitoring this developing situation, consulting with medical experts and following public health official recommendations, to reopen safely.

“We thank our Silver Dollar City family for their continued understanding and compassion for one another as we work together to navigate this crisis,” said Thomas.

