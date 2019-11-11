Silver Dollar City needs your vote for "Best Holiday Theme Park"

In a new nationwide poll launched by USA Today’s 10 Best Travel site, Silver Dollar City’s An Old Time Christmas is named as one of 20 nominees in the running for Best Theme Park Holiday Event for the 1880s theme park to take home the national honor.

Voting is now underway, with the poll open through 10:59 a.m. Central on Monday, December 2. Click HERE to vote once a day.

Since its debut more than three decades ago, Silver Dollar City’s An Old Time Christmas has become one of the country’s most recognized events for spectacular lighting and entertainment, and has been profiled as one of the top holiday celebrations by USA Today, CNN Travel, The Travel Channel and Good Morning America. With 6.5 million lights and features including an all-new 8-story special effects Christmas tree part of the new “Joy on Town Square” experience, the intensely lighted Christmas In Midtown, an evening light parade, and Broadway-style holiday productions, the theme park continues to raise the bar for holiday events.

The festival, now underway, runs through December 30.