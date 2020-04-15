Silver Dollar City confirms to KY3 News furloughs at its attractions

Silver Dollar City Attractions in Branson, Mo. announced furloughs Wednesday amid the coronavirus crisis.

The furloughs include employees at Silver Dollar City and the Branson Belle. The move allows the company to bring them back to work once it is safe. The company will also pay for 100% health care coverage for those employees.

Park officials announced in early March a delay in the opening of Silver Dollar City. Park officials tell KY3 News in a statement they are watching the situation, consulting with medical experts for a safe opening.

Silver Dollar City Statement:

Due to continued uncertainty related to the duration of this global pandemic, Silver Dollar City Attractions has taken actions to temporarily go into hibernation mode.

Until our specific re-opening date is clear, Silver Dollar City will remain in hibernation mode, with the minimal staff required to maintain business continuity. All employees remaining active during this time are doing so at up to a 50% salary reduction. All additional employees will be on furlough until further notice. Silver Dollar City’s parent company, Herschend Enterprises’ (HE) CEO, Andrew Wexler and Board Chairman Chris Herschend are continuing at zero salary until all properties reopen.

We know this situation presents employees and their families with immense hardship. Every person who works at Silver Dollar City Attractions is essential and this decision was not made lightly. Furloughing enables us to bring people back to work quickly and maintains healthcare benefits. The company is also paying 100% of premiums for people on its healthcare plan for the next few months, to provide additional support.

Silver Dollar City will continue to monitor this developing situation, consult with our medical experts and follow public health official recommendations, so we can reopen as soon as possible and bring people back to work.

We thank our Silver Dollar City Attractions family for their understanding and compassion for one another as we work together to navigate this crisis.