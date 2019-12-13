Silver Dollar City's Christmas event takes top spot in the nation

Silver Dollar City has taken the top spot for “Best Theme Park Holiday Event” in USA Today’s 10 Best poll for the fourth time. The 1880s-style theme park’s “An Old Time Christmas” festival grabbed the top spot after four weeks of online voting from fans and guests along with local, regional and national celebrities and influencers.

“10 Best readers love the holidays, and the Best Theme Park Holiday Event award is always one of our most hotly contested categories,” explains Lydia Schrandt, Sr. Photo Editor and Readers’ Choice Production Manager of USA Today’s 10 Best. “The fact that ‘An Old Time Christmas’ has clenched the award for the fourth time speaks to the caliber of the event,” said Schrandt.

An Old Time Christmas has been a staple of the Silver Dollar City experience since 1988, beginning with strands of lights decorating Town Square and some Christmas caroling for entertainment. Since that first celebration, this festival has grown to be one of the park’s most popular festivals, and it continues to grow year after year. This year added an 8-story multi-effects Christmas tree with hundreds of thousands of lights, capable of projecting angels, falling snowflakes and carolers onto its evergreen branches with a million points of illumination, part of the new Joy on Town Square.

In additional recent features, Silver Dollar City was named number one in Big 7 Travel’s The 50 Most Festive Cities In The World, The Daily Meal’s The Most Amazing Christmas Light Displays in America, HuffPosts’ 19 Lesser-Known Amusement Parks Worth Visiting Around The World, The Points Guy’s 9 Can’t-miss Theme Parks During the Holidays and MSN Travel’s The Most Christmas-y Towns in All 50 States. These recent accolades join Good Morning America, Wall Street Journal and The TODAY Show recognizing An Old Time Christmas.

Silver Dollar City’s An Old Time Christmas runs through December 30 with nearly 7 million Christmas lights, featuring Joy on Town Square, Christmas In Midtown, Rudolph’s Holly Jolly™ Christmas Light Parade, two Broadway-style musicals and holiday dining. A New Year’s Celebration follows December 31 and January 1. Schedule: www.silverdollarcity.com.