ENDANGERED SILVER ALERT: Barry County deputies looking for missing woman

The Barry County Sheriff's Department has issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for a woman missing since Monday.

She was supposed to go shopping in Rogers, Arkansas.

Janet Long, 82, is a white female, 5'01", 128 lbs, white/gray hair, blue eyes. Deputies say Long experiences memory loss.

She was last seen wearing a black leather jacket with a pink purse. She also has unique characteristic, a missing toe.

Long's car is a Forest Green 2006 Honda Odyssey with license plate GF68P. She was last seen leaving 26409 Farm Road 1215 in Golden, MO.

If you see Long, her vehicle, or have any information immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Barry County Sheriff's Department at (417) 847-4911.