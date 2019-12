Mike'L Simms had 11 points as VCU extended its home win streak to eight games, beating Missouri State 61-51.

De'Riante Jenkins had 10 points for VCU (8-2). After VCU outscored Missouri State 35-25 in the first half, both teams scored 26 in the second as the home team clinched the victory. The Rams' 26 second-half points marked a season low for the team.

Isiaih Mosley had 15 points for the Bears (6-6).