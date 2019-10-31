Skaggs Foundation awards more than $1 million to improve health in Stone and Taney Counties

More than a $1 million was given out on Thursday by the Skaggs Foundation. The money is aimed at helping make for a better future for thousands of people in Stone and Taney Counties.

This year, the Skaggs Foundation focused on two key areas that are impacting health and wellness in local communities.

"Throughout the year, we are constantly monitoring what the needs are, what we are hearing from our health departments, from our hospitals. We know what the most important items are in our community and what our community is facing. We want to be ready to step in immediately and meet those needs," Director of Community Relations for the Skaggs Foundation Mindy Honey said.

Honey says one of the biggest needs in Stone and Taney Counties is more help with mental health.

"The money that we are going to receive today, we are going to use to be able to provide mental health services for kids in the school setting who maybe don't have another funding source," School-Based Services System Director for Burrell Behavioral Health Amy Hill said.

Burrell Behavioral Health already works with some area students, but this grant will help the provider reach more schools and more kids.

"One in five youth truly do have a mental health, behavioral health issue and if we don't bring the services to the kiddos then they're just not going to get them," Hill said.

The Skaggs Foundation is also putting more than $176,000 toward limiting substance abuse.

"We work with some of the treatment and recovery support providers to help them find resources. We purchase things like medication lock boxes," Project Coordinator for Stone and Taney Counties Substance Use Initiative Marietta Hagan said.

The grants from the Skaggs Foundation are largely focused on mental health and substance abuse initiatives, issues that are often linked.

"We see a lot of dual diagnosis, people who have a substance use disorder, but also a mental health need. We often talk about teenagers, when they're using substances, reaching out, using drugs, drinking alcohol, surely there's something else going on," Hill said.

"The link is intractable. You cannot separate them. Until we address the underlying the mental health issues, we are never going to make it anywhere with substance use," Hagan said.

That's where this money comes in, helping these organizations continue to help others.

"We are projected to impact over 46,000 lives through these grants," Honey said.

Grants given on Thursday will also help give families access to dental care and child health and safety programs.

Since 2013, the Skaggs Foundation has given more than $5.3 million dollars toward health initiatives.