Skyline Schools credit hard work and high expectations for prestigious award

An Ozarks school district has received both national and state recognition. Skyline School District hosted several special guests in an assembly Friday to celebrate its designation as a 2019 Blue Ribbon School.

At Skyline Schools, it's a day to celebrate. Skyline Elementary has been named a National Blue Ribbon and State Gold Star School.

"It's a huge honor for our teachers and our students and our community," says Jason Pursley, Skyline Elementary principal.

Plus the district is Missouri's number one rural school of the year.

All seven hundred students, teachers, staff, and community members gathered for the special assembly. Special guests included Missouri's Governor Mike Parson.

"I think it's special that he's with us today, because he mirrors why we are successful at Skyline," says Mark Beem, Skyline Schools superintendent.

"I'm honored to come from this county," Parson said. A graduate of neighboring Wheatland High School, Governor Parson identified with the kids in this rural district.

"Coming from a rural school, you will have advantages that you don't even realize yet," Parson said, "when you start getting a little older."

"I can tell you our governor is living proof that in our country, and in small town America, you can become anything you want," says Beem.

Students who believe in themselves is part of their secret.

"We make them believe in themselves, and we just create that environment where every child knows that they're going to get our very best," says Pursley, "and we believe in them, and we don't have any excuses. It doesn't matter if your parents are poor or you're from a broken home or your parents are rich. It doesn't matter; you're going to be treated exactly the same, and you're going to have the same high expectations."

Administrators say the success comes from hard work by everyone there today. "It is not any program, any textbook, any amount of money. It is our people," Pursley says. "It's our teachers, our staff, our community members who do not accept failure as an option."

They say each student learns those high expectations, and it leads to success. "And kids will fulfill your expectations, whether high or low," Pursley says.

"I think this is a proven example in Skyline today what it means to work hard," says Parson, "what it means to give people the education they need to be successful, and why this school system's successful."

Skyline was the only school in the Ozarks to win the prestigious award this year.