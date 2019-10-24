RAINY COMMUTE: Experts share driving tips in the rain

It’s actually required by Missouri law. When your windshield wipers are on, you need to have your headlights on too. If you don’t, you could face a $10 fine in Springfield.

It’s not just for your safety when driving in the rain, but for the safety of those around you. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, nearly one in five crashes happen in bad weather. Driver's education school Lisa Donaldson says your best option is to go back to the basics: slow down, and keep more space between you and the person in front of you.

“When a car passes a fixed object you should be able to count three seconds before your car passes the same fixed object," said Donaldson.

That means paying even better attention when you’re driving and don't slip into autopilot.

"Sometimes people will initially make adjustments, but as they start getting comfortable with those driving conditions some of their old habits will come back," said driving instructor Mike Downing. "And you’ll notice the speed will start to increase”

Driving faster, especially when there’s ponding on the roads could cause your car to hydroplane.

“People don’t realize how long it takes their car to stop," said Donaldson.

If you’re going just thirty miles per hour, and you see brake lights ahead, you need to start breaking when you’re 60 feet back. If you’re going 60 miles per hour, you need to give yourself the length of a football field to stop in time. If there is rain, or even ice or snow, more space is needed to break.

"If they don’t change their driving habits," said Donaldson. "And the weather conditions are beginning to deteriorate, they’re increasing the chances of them having some type of an accident."

It’s also recommended not to use cruise control when there is heavy rain. And if you can’t see the lines on the roads, then it isn’t safe to drive at all.