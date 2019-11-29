Small Business Saturday: Its impact on local economy

Saturday, November 29, is a day to support local entrepreneurs by shopping locally, keeping shoppers money in the area during Small Business Saturday.

It's a day meant to help and thank locally-owned businesses.

Brina Thomas, Five Pound Apparel, owner said it's nothing like Black Friday, because it's more than just getting those good deals

"Everything is about giving back and to supporting our local community," said Thomas.

Rusty Worley Executive Director with the Downtown Springfield Association said ultimately the money from sales taxes helps everyone.

"They're generating dollars to support jobs here to support taxes and other important efforts," said Worley. "It's just a way to keep our community vibrant and strong."

Shopping small also gives people the chance to explore old and new business in downtown Springfield. Queen City Soda and Sweets owner Robert Sands said it's also a way to enjoy everything that the downtown area has to offer.

"A lot of the small businesses, offer a lot of things that maybe you can not find in some of the bigger stores," said Sands.

One of the biggest things different from chain stores is where, and what the sales taxes collected go towards.

"They go to reinvest in our schools, our public works, and other initiatives," said Worley.

While that money goes back into the community, many business will generate between forty and fifty percent of their annual sales during, Small Business Saturday.

For more information about Downtown Springfield local business visit:

https://www.itsalldowntown.com/holiday-shopping-guide/