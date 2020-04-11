Small fire at Orchard Hills pharmacy in Springfield, firefighters able to contain it

A fire broke out at the Orchard Hills pharmacy in Springfield, just off Chestnut Expressway and Eldon. It happened just before 2:00 Saturday morning.

The fire department tells KY3 News the fire was contained in a space between two floors. That meant the building's sprinkler system was unable to douse the flames, and it made it harder for firefighters to get to as well.

Most of the damage is water damage to the top floor of that building.

Firefighters were able to save the building with only moderate damage. No one was inside during the fire.

The cause is under investigation.