Smart Chicken donates protein to Ozarks Food Harvest for the holidays

Ozarks Food Harvest will receive nearly 7,000 pounds of chicken on Wednesday from Smart Chicken, thanks to the company’s 17th annual Smart Giving Holiday Challenge campaign.

Smart Chicken’s Smart Giving Holiday Challenge donates 10% of poultry purchased at various retailers including Country Mart, Food 4 Less, Harter House, Price Cutter, Town and Country and Woods Supermarket during the month of November to Ozarks Food Harvest. Food-insecure families often request high-protein items like chicken from Ozarks Food Harvest’s pantries, especially during the holiday season. Since 2004, Ozarks Food Harvest has received nearly 130,000 pounds of poultry from Smart Chicken.

“We’re so thankful for this wonderful donation from Smart Chicken,” said Bart Brown, president/CEO of Ozarks Food Harvest. “The holidays provide unique challenges for food-insecure families. Thanks to Smart Chicken, we will be able to provide protein for children, families and seniors who aren’t sure where their next meal will come from.”

Smart Chicken offers a wide range of fresh chicken products produced by local growers from Missouri, Nebraska and Iowa.

