Smithfield sued over working conditions at Missouri plant

An advocacy group has filed a lawsuit against Smithfield Foods over working conditions at its plant in northern Missouri.

The lawsuit filed Thursday in federal court says poor working conditions at the Milan plant are putting employees and the public at risk of contracting the coronavirus.

The lawsuit was filed by Rural Workers Community Alliance and an unidentified worker. Among other things, the lawsuit contends Smithfield has not provided sufficient protective equipment for employees.

A Smithfield spokeswoman says the lawsuit is without merit and that many of the claims have already been determined to be unfounded.