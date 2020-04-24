Smithfield sued over working conditions at Missouri plant

In this April 14, 2020, photo, a package of Smithfield Foods breakfast sausage sits in a shopping cart outside of a local grocery story, in Des Moines, Iowa. The surge of coronavirus cases at Smithfield Foods in Sioux Falls, S.D. has highlighted the vulnerability of meat processing workers, who stand shoulder-to-shoulder on the line and congregate in crowded locker rooms and cafeterias. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
MILAN, Mo. (KCUR-FM) -- An advocacy group has filed a lawsuit against Smithfield Foods over working conditions at its plant in northern Missouri.

The lawsuit filed Thursday in federal court says poor working conditions at the Milan plant are putting employees and the public at risk of contracting the coronavirus.

The lawsuit was filed by Rural Workers Community Alliance and an unidentified worker. Among other things, the lawsuit contends Smithfield has not provided sufficient protective equipment for employees.

A Smithfield spokeswoman says the lawsuit is without merit and that many of the claims have already been determined to be unfounded.

 