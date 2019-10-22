"Smoke-Filled Room" teaches Chadwick students about fire safety

Youngsters are taught about a lot of subjects during their years in school but none more important than the lessons learned by some elementary students Tuesday in Chadwick.

The Chadwick Fire Department and Christian Co. Department of Emergency Management converged on Chadwick elementary school to teach a life-saving lesson about what to do in case of fire.

"When they hear the smoke detector go off something's going on and they need to get out of the house," explained Phil Amtower, the Director of Christian County's Emergency Management Agency.

Escaping a smoke-filled room meant finding another way out besides the door.

"My favorite part was jumping through that window," said second grader Pakstin Kenyon after he and his classmates were helped out through a window with a ladder stretching to the ground.

The trailer used for the training consisted of two rooms.

There's a kitchen area where instructions are taught in the dark simulating a room without electricity and an adjoining bedroom which fills up with smoke as the students from kindergarten through fourth grade learn to drop, get to clear air closer to the floor, and crawl their way out.

"Even though this is pretend to them it sticks with them," Amtower said. "If it ever happens in real life they have that memory they've stored and they're a little better prepared."

The students also take a tour around the fire truck and get up close and personal with the fire fighters and their equipment.

"We have found that with the younger kids, second grade and below, there is a bit of intimidation there," said Chadwick Fire Chief Shannon Holt in explaining why the fire fighter interaction was an important part of the training.

"Once they put on the mask and the air tank they look like aliens," Amtower added about the fire fighters' intimidation factor. "There's several incidences where kids get into an emergency and they hide."

"I learned that when a fire fighter comes you don't hide from them," said second grader Merci Aldrich when asked what she learned from the training.

So it's obvious that the students have taken to heart what they experienced and retained it.

"I've learned you have to get down to be able to breath and not get smoke into you," said Molly Bertoldie when asked what her biggest takeaway was.

It was a lot of fun for the kids to try and find their way through the smoke but they definitely learned a life lesson along the way.

"Knowing an escape plan and what to do in case of a fire," Holt said.