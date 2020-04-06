Social distancing campaign spreads in Harrison, Ark.

Social distance is just a number: a number that could help prevent you from getting the coronavirus.

"It tells the person not to come any closer. They see the 6, and they instantly get it," said Harrison Mayor Jerry Jackson.

Jackson first considered putting "sixes" up all over the city and have people ask questions, but the idea grew from there. The mayor said an anonymous donor paid for what you can now see today.

"Two weeks later, it's still up, it's all over the billboards," Jackson said. "People were decorating their Easter eggs. They sent me an Easter egg with a 6 on it."

John King, the ad coordinator for G&W Foods, said Hudson's Supermarket off Main Street has been doing everything it can to keep people apart.

"We have arrows on our floor pointing directional, shopping one way," King said. "We have every other check stand has been cordoned off. We have plexiglass for the safety. We have tape on the floor reminding everyone please stay six feet apart."

But now they're also using these stickers to help them drive home that message, and it seems to be working.

"With all the restrictions, the limited shopping abilities, the grocery shortages and everything else, people have been very understanding and we certainly appreciate that," King said.

The mayor said the number 6 is spreading. Hopefully it spreads faster than the coronavirus.

"It's really cool. The first time I drove to Walmart, and I turned around and drove into town, it made you want to cry because it showed unity in a community," Jackson said.

If you'd like a sticker, you can go to Hudson's Supermarket, Cash Saver 870 and the city's water department drive-thru.

The mayor said he's also going to be pushing people to wear homemade masks, if they can when they are out and about.