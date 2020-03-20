Social distancing is not social isolation

Over the past couple of weeks, many people have received emails asking them to work from home, schools have been canceled, and major events are being called off. This, all in the name of social distancing.

But social distancing isn’t some scary isolating thing. Actually, a nurse tells KY3, that’s the biggest myth she has heard about it.

“I think the biggest misconception is that you cannot leave your house. And that’s not true,” Cindy Edwards, a Cox Hospital RN tells KY3. “People are still going to work. They are able to do activities. As long as they're not large gatherings.”

The two main factors when it comes to COVID-19 transmission are the closeness of contact and duration.

If you can eliminate those two things, you are social distancing correctly.

Health professionals say six feet is the proper distance between each other. A visual of that is if you hold a standard broom with your arm straight out, that’s about the proper distance.

Edwards recommends getting creative to keep yourself healthy mentally and physically right now. That includes going for a walk, riding your bike, or doing at-home workouts.

Just don’t confuse social distancing, which is what our health department is calling for now, with social isolation.

