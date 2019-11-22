SOLD! Pappy's Cafe in Springfield has new owners

In a matter of minutes today, Pappy’s Cafe on North Main had a new owner.

Wayne and Susan Rader bought the restaurant at auction.

"Just thrilled to have the opportunity to buy a piece of history," said Wayne.

The café comes with nearly everything inside of it, including the menu the locals know so well, after former owner Scott Reese decided 20 years was long enough.

A bid of $75,000 got the job done, well below the opening asking price of $200,000. The new owners plan to keep Pappy's charm, which has grown since it opened as a restaurant in 1933. But they do plan to put in some updates.

"Make it a little more newer, cleaner, a little bit better menu, but still be Pappy's," said Susan.

The couple plans to run the business with two of their kids who live in Springfield. In addition to owning pappy's café, the Raders also own a few other properties in the Grant Beach neighborhood, including the bed and breakfast across the street. They hope to start catering the bed and breakfast through their new café.

"It's definitely going to be a life changing experience, a new challenge, it's all new to me, so it's going to be a learning experience," said Wayne.

As for the current staff.

"I have to keep the same staffers, I'd love for the staff to stay," said Wayne.