Soldiers at Fort Leonard Wood treated to a Thanksgiving feast

More than 300 employees at Fort Leonard Wood put in hours of work mixing mashed potatoes, candying yams, and glazing ham.

"The planning for this starts two or three months in advance, at least," said Bill Moffitt, Installation Food Program Manager at Ft. Leonard Wood.

That planning is necessary because it takes a lot of food to feed an army.

"Seven thousand pounds of turkey, 2,000 pounds of shrimp, thousands and thousands of pounds of steamship round, and everything that goes along with it," Moffitt added.

This kind of feast isn't a normal thing for these soldiers in basic training.

"It's a huge selection of food. It's exciting."

Commanding General Donna Martin says she looks forward to this day all year.

"They're so young. I just want to make sure this Thanksgiving is everything for them," Martin said. "It's just kind of like being home outside of being home. Letting them understand this is their family too. We want them to enjoy the day."

A few soldiers from Missouri had a few words to share with their families at home.

"I'd like to say I'm very thankful for them, I miss them, and I'll be home soon," said Pvt. Jared Mount of Republic, Mo.

"I miss you guys," added Pvt. Kyle Elliott of Hamilton, Mo. "I love you guys. I can't wait to see you guys again."

