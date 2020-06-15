Some Arkansas Walmart stores temporarily close amid protests

Retail giant Walmart closed some of its locations in Arkansas after Black Lives Matter demonstrators gathered outside of stores in an effort to shutter them in wake of George Floyd's killing in Minneapolis.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that four Walmart stores and a Sam's Club closed on Sunday in Little Rock. The international corporation is based in the state.

Activist Dawn Jeffrey tells protesters at a Walmart location while live streaming on Facebook that they were done with the "wicked Waltons." She notes how the founding family takes too much money from the community and invests in private prisons.

