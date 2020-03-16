Some Branson attractions close, others have extra precautions amid coronavirus outbreak

The coronavirus outbreak is hitting at a bad time for Branson. As spring break begins, some businesses are closed and many visitors are canceling or postponing their vacations.

"It's spring break for the kids. So, we came up to try to get away and enjoy Branson," Branson Visitor Kevin Rudolph said.

Some people are being extra careful while they're in the tourist town.

"We thought about going to the museum where we don't have to be too close to people. We don't want to sit anywhere like a movie theater," Branson Visitor Roberta Dugas said.

However, some people are canceling their trips completely.

"We were supposed to come up with another family but they opted to stay home," Jill Rudolph said.

Even with the tourism season starting slow, the Taney County Health Department is recommending extra precautions to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

"On a normal year, we see about 8 million visitors," Health Department Director Lisa Marshall said. "We've had businesses reach out to us and actually present their plans to us as far as disinfection, limiting the number of people who are coming to attractions, adding additional hand washing stations."

While many shows will go on, other places like Dolly Parton's Stampede won't open till May and March 16 is the Presley's last show until March 27.

"I think maybe it is a good idea to close places like that down, with the virus going around," Dugas said.

At theaters that remain open, guests will have a slightly different experience. For example, at The Dutton's Theater, they'll be spacing out the audience.

"People can still sit with their family, but we are spacing people out so they're not in close proximity. They say people should be at least an arm's length from people around them," Abigail Dutton Wright said.

They're also doing extra cleaning and limiting the crowds.

"People's health and safety is number one, that's the most important thing to us," Dutton Wright said.

Health officials urge visitors and locals alike to be aware and be healthy.

"Want to be prepared for whatever comes our way," Marshall said. "We are not trying to cause alarm or panic but we want to make sure our community is informed and prepared."

Branson area businesses that are closed, modified, or delayed from opening:

- Silver Dollar City will be closed until at least March 28

- Presleys' Country Jubilee will be closed until March 27 (Show on March 16 WILL go on as scheduled)

- Tanger Outlets have adjusted their hours until further notice: 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. daily

- The Sight & Sound Theatres will be closed until March 31

If you have specific questions about the status of a Branson business, call them before making the trip to Branson.

The Taney County Health Department has created a "COVID-19" task force to continually monitor the situation. Please stay informed by watching the Taney County Health Department website and Facebook Page.