Some Carroll County businesses concerned about Arkansas going into phase 2

Stacey Sutton was shocked when she heard the governor's latest announcement to allow more people into businesses.

“Absolutely craziness. I don't understand it. I think we need to stay at phase one to protect the people," the owner of Ozark Cafe in Berryville said.

She's grateful for customers at her restaurant, but the rising number of coronavirus cases in Carroll and surrounding counties has her concerned.

"I feel that we have a problem, especially in this area. And it scares me because I don't want to lose a lot of people that I love," Sutton said.

Carroll County went from having 19 active cases at the end of May, to 55 now. The Arkansas Department of Health said that's due to the virus spreading in workplaces.

Next door, Benton and Washington Counties have hundreds of active cases.

"It made me very nervous because the cases are increasing in northwest Arkansas. And as a massage therapist, I feel like people are going to pressure me, 'Why aren't you doing massages?' and I don't feel safe," said Carol Brown, a massage therapist.

The Carroll County judge also announced county offices are closed to walk-ins until further notice.

Even though it seems the coronavirus cases aren't stemming from tourists, businesses on Main Street in Eureka Springs are making sure visitors do their part to keep the town safe.

"A lot of the businesses have signs up requiring people to wear masks and encourage them," said Eureka Springs Mayor Butch Berry.

But others say it'll take some time before they will be ready to invite more people through their doors.

"I don't know the solution. I don't know the answer. But I think we should've stayed at phase one," Sutton said.

And some of the business owners and the judge in Carroll County said they’ll ease up on restrictions and open up more once those active positive coronavirus cases go down.