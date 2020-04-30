Stay-at-home order set to expire Monday, but some Springfield businesses will remain closed

Come Monday, May 4, some businesses will see their first customers in more than a month, while others must remain closed a little longer.

Greene County's stay-at-home order is set to expire Monday, allowing a phased-in approach for businesses to reopen.

"We are booked solid for the next month," said Christa Stephens.

Christa Stephens is the owner of Inviktus Salons in Springfield and Republic. She has put strict guidelines in place to keep customers and stylists safe.

For instance, everyone will be required to wear a mask and businesses will limit how many people can be inside.

"If we are at capacity, then you will sit in your car. We do have a two-way texting system from our computer software which will simply find that client, go to their appointment, and say you may come in now," said Stephens.

Over the past month, Stephens staff has been furloughed, but she's happy they'll all be coming back. She credits home deliveries of retail supplies from her salon helping her business survive.

"If we would have had to go another 30 days it probably would have really impacted our business, like really hurt us," said Stephens.

Some other businesses aren't as fortunate. Springfield breweries are among businesses that will not open on Monday.

"I think there are going to be a lot of breweries, bars, restaurants, that opening in June. It is just gonna hurt," said Carol McLeod.

Carol McLeod is one of the owners of Hold Fast Brewing in downtown Springfield. She and her staff came to work Thursday preparing to open next week.

Then she learned the city will keep bars and nightclubs closed for at least three more weeks.

"Using the Johns Hopkins study, that Clay [Goddard} referenced earlier, what we found is that bars tend to be a place where people congregate. They spend some time there, so there is more of a risk of spread," said Mary Lilly Smith. Smith is the Director of Planning and Development.

"They're following the science, they are thinking it through, and I understand it, but for a small business, I mean we are the newest brewery in town it hurts, it hurts really bad," said McLeod.