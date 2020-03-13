First responders in the Ozarks figuring out how to deal with coronavirus

Like all of us, first responders are figuring out how they need to deal with coronavirus. Logan- Rogersville Fire Protection District is on its third level of awareness.

Cropped Photo: Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0

That means, among other things:

*Non-essential employees work from home.

*All public relations and outreach activities canceled.

*Shopping and dining out suspended.

*Other precautions are being taken by area departments.

The Springfield Police Department is, for now at least, not changing anything. A statement from the department states: "If our officers start getting ill, then we will address those as they arise. But as it stands, we are conducting business as usual."

For other departments in the area though, some procedures are already changing.

"The dispatchers and the call takers in general are gonna be asking additional questions that maybe they haven't asked in the past," said Battalion Chief Kevin Samsel with the Willard Fire Protection District.

Those questions include if the patient has a fever, is coughing, and if they have recently traveled. Once on scene, they will minimize contact.

"They're gonna take in masks with with the eye shield on it to place on the patient," said Samsel. "We're gonna reduce the number of people that go in so probably one person will go in."

But that equipment is limited for many departments. Fire Chief Richard Stirts, with Logan-Rogersville is concerned about getting that equipment replenished once it's used.

"We have minimal amount of stuff to respond," said Stirts. "We have response kits, masks, gowns, eye protection."

Not to mention the concern if some of the area first responders begin to contract Covid-19.

"I think the fear is that if one department overwhelmed, the other department's probably gonna be the same way," said Stirts. "And so we hope it doesn't get to that."

Both Chief Stirts and Battalion Chief Samsel realize this is uncharted territory for first responders.

"It's just a whole different thing we've never dealt with," said Stirts. "And I think it adds stress to everybody."

"I would 100 percent rather be dealing with any house fire or any fire of any kind rather than...than this," said Samsel.

I think all fire departments would agree with Battalion Chief Samsel on that. And Logan-Rogersville Fire Chief Stirts says all first responders are just trying to take precautions to eliminate their risk.

