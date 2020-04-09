Some hotels close temporarily in Eureka Springs after executive order

For those who have ever been to the Crescent Hotel in Eureka Springs, it's no normal hotel.

"The Crescent Hotel is really a symbol of destination tourism," said Jack Moyer, the executive vice president of the Crescent Hotel and Spa.

There's everything from ghost tours, to spas within the 134-year-old walls.

There's also 76 rooms for tourists to stay in, which are now empty.

"We felt it was appropriate that we close our doors and suspend our operation temporarily," Moyer said.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson recently announced all hotels in Arkansas can not take in guests who are traveling for fun, especially from out of state.

"People were coming in from Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana. And so we didn't want people to bring the virus into Eureka Springs," said Eureka Springs Mayor Butch Berry.

But those customers are the ones who come to the Crescent.

"Theme parks close every year. We see us as closing for season, and we're planning on reopening for season," Moyer said.

The hotel had to lay off about 200 employees, but they're hoping by April 20, part of their staff can slowly come back to work.

"We were running dangerously close to our cash reserves. And the Paycheck Protection Program will allow us to fund payroll," Moyer said.

The Crescent Hotel hopes to be back up and running in full force by Memorial Day, if the government allows it.

"Our slogan is when you're ready for travel, we're ready to host you," Moyer said.

If you're an authorized guest, like a healthcare professional or police officer, in Eureka Springs looking for a place that you need to stay, the Crescent Hotel is recommending you stay at Best Western Inn of the Ozarks.