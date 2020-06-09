Some low-water crossings in Boone County, Arkansas, still flooded

You hear it again and again: Turn around. Don't drown. But some people still think it's a good idea to try to drive through a low-water crossing covered in water.

"The ones that think they can cross it that try to cross it end up being in trouble," said Boone County 911 Director Daniel Bolen.

Which can lead to cars getting pushed off the road and first responders coming to their rescue.

"Couple times a year. I think last year we had two or three, and once this year so far," Bolen said.

And it can get worse when the sun goes down.

"When the vision's poor, and they can't judge how deep the water is," said Bob Yarbrough, the director at Boone County Arkansas Emergency Management.

Even if it's not raining, the 911 director said the floodwaters can last for 12 to 24 hours after a storm comes through.

"How much flooding we get from our lakes and dams, stuff like that will affect it," Bolen said.

People who live in the area said it's never a good idea to take the risk.

"Read the sign, and honor the gate because people have died by going through water. So be careful," said Ann Graffy-Horn, who lives in the county.

Many crossings in the county though don't have a gate, but the 911 director said that doesn't mean the same rules don't apply.

"I mean use common sense. Just don't drive through it," Bolen said.

The 911 director says the majority of these low-water crossings have another route to get around them. So if you can't get through it may be longer to get where you need to go, but it's safer.