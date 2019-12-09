Southwest Baptist remembers alumnus, Fayetteville, Ark. officer killed in line of duty

Southwest Baptist University is mourning the passing of alumnus Stephen Carr. who died in the line of duty as a police officer in Fayetteville, Ark.

Carr, 27, served as a patrol officer in Fayetteville's Dickson Street entertainment district, an area popular with students at the nearby University of Arkansas. Fayetteville Police Chief Mike Reynolds said Carr was sitting in his patrol car Saturday night when a man approached the vehicle and shot him several times at point-blank range. Police later exchanged gunfire with Carr near the city's square. He died in the shootout with officers.

Carr worked for the Fayetteville Police Department since April 2017. The department described him as a hero, serving the community with dedication and professionalism.

“While I did not know Stephen, I am grieved by the loss of a Bearcat, especially so unexpectedly,” said SBU President Dr. Eric A. Turner. “The SBU family is united in prayer for Stephen’s family during this difficult time.”

Carr graduated in May 2015 with a degree in Economics/Finance. After graduation, he initially went to work for Sam’s Club as a buyer, according to his academic advisor, Dr. Troy Bethards, Dean of the Robert W. Plaster College of Business and Computer Science.

“Stephen was a sharp student and very engaged in his academic experience,” Bethards said. “He took his academics as seriously as his time in football. Whatever he pursued, he was dedicated and did to the best of his ability. We are praying for his family as they grieve Stephen’s passing.”

Carr played for SBU's football program from 2011 to 2014.

“Stephen came in as a highly recruited offensive lineman not just because of his ability, but because of his integrity and character,” SBU Head Football Coach Robert Clardy said. “He faced adversity with injuries in his first couple of years which sidelined him as a player and led him to coach. He was a wonderful young man who worked hard to impact others on our campus and in our community.”

Police say they do not know why Phillips shot Carr but that they believe Phillips set out to kill a police officer.