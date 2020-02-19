Southwest Missouri agriculture industry reacts to dicamba settlement

A $280 million settlement might make farmers think twice about using a weedkiller on their crops.

A southeast Missouri peach orchard owner won the damages after arguing the chemical drifted and damaged his peach trees. But Dicamba is still an option many in Missouri will rely on.

Soon, Keith Baxter will focus on caring for his corn and soybean fields and will turn to a tried and trusted tool. "As far as weeds, Roundup Ready is the main technology that I use," Baxter says.

It allows him to use a Roundup herbicide on his crops and only kill the weeds, but it doesn't work for everyone.

"Weed tolerance to Roundup is a real issue in the industry," says Baxter, "and I can understand, especially in specific regions of the nation, why different technology is needed to carry on with crop production."

It's why some farmers are now using Dicamba weedkiller and newly developed Dicamba tolerant seed.

"A lot of people have adopted it," says Tim Schnakenberg, MU Extension field specialist in agronomy. "Some estimates are that as many as 50% of the crop producers in Missouri are using the technology now."

The problem is the weedkiller can drift or even evaporate hours after spraying, then can spread to other nearby plants or trees and damage or even kill them.

"Whether it's a homeowner, somebody's garden; nobody wants that to happen," says Schnakenberg. "I wish there were other alternatives; that's the problem. There's not many alternatives to get some of these herbicide resistant weeds under control."

The Missouri department of agriculture has received more than 750 Dicamba-related complaints since 2016, even some in southwest Missouri.

"I can tell you there have been some complaints and issues more recently in our area. It's moved into our area," says Schnakenberg.

Dicamba manufacturer Bayer agreed to pay 280 million dollars in a settlement. But Missouri's regulations on the weedkiller were already strict before that. There are already restrictions on how high the sprayer has to be set, how fast they go through the field, the nozzles they use, the wind speeds, time of day and time of year.

"There's a lot of restrictions that are on them, and they have to follow that. For the most part, that has really improved the situation, but there's still some cases where it gets out of hand," Schnakenberg says.

"The chemistry side has stepped up to the plate major; there's been new formulations of the chemical released that are more stable," Baxter says.

Baxter says he's never needed to use Dicamba on his soybean fields, but it's not out of the question. "Because my operation; I'm in a more heavily populated area, I probably would use more discretion in chemistry than someone in a more rural area would. But yes, it is an option that I have considered in the past and is not off the table," says Baxter.