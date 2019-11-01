Southwest Missouri's first cat cafe opens in Branson

Many of us enjoy a good cup of coffee. Well how about enjoying that cup with some kitties.

Branson is now home to southwest Missouri's first "cat cafe".

It's called "Mochas and Meows", and if you like coffee and you like cats, well this is the place to be. Not only can you have that good cup of coffee, but you can spend lots of time with the cats.

"You know, Branson needs a cat cafe," said Mary Trexler, Owner and Operator of Mochas and Meows, after chatting with her sister. "And she looked at me and said, so do it."

That encouragement from her sister was the last thing Trexler needed to hear to get the ball rolling.

"I originally had called Taney County Animal Control and she said can we set up a meeting? I'd love Jamie from Shepherd of the Hills to come in and hear this," said trexler. "So we sat down, I told her my idea, my concept, and they loved it."

The community seems to love it too. And if you want to take one of the cats home, adoptions are done right at the cafe.

"This is a great place to come and socialize with the animals," said first time visitor and cat lover Jennifer Rybinski. "Even just to come to volunteer and love on them so that when they do get adopted, they are loving cats used to being held, pet and loved."

It's $6 for a half-hour and $10 for a full hour of spending time with the cats and that money includes a cup of coffee. All the proceeds go to the cat food and the cat litter; anything needed to keep the cats happy.

If you'd like to enjoy some coffee without the cats, you can do that too. The cafe and the cat lounge are in separate rooms, divided by a double set of doors. And each have their own ventilation.