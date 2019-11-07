Special prosecutor clears ex-Missouri Gov. Greitens' legal team

FILE - In this May 17, 2018 file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens looks on before speaking at an event near the capitol in Jefferson City, Mo. Greitens, a sometimes brash outsider whose unconventional resume as a Rhodes Scholar and Navy SEAL officer made him a rising star in Republican politics, abruptly announced his resignation Tuesday, May 29, 2018, after a scandal involving an affair with his former hairdresser led to a broader investigation by prosecutors and state legislators. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A special prosecutor tasked with determining if attorneys for former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens threatened St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner says in a report that no crime was committed.

The report from retired Boone County Associate Circuit Judge Michael Bradley was released Thursday.

Bradley found that while Greitens' attorneys made aggressive statements, there was no evidence they tried to "harass, intimidate or threaten the Circuit Attorney."

Gardner didn't immediately respond to a phone message seeking comment.

Gardner, a Democrat, charged the Republican governor with invasion of privacy in February 2018 for allegedly taking a compromising and unauthorized photo of a woman during an extramarital affair.

Gardner accused Greitens' attorneys of threatening to "ruin" her over the charges.

The criminal case was later dropped but Greitens resigned in June 2018.

 