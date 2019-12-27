Specialized wheelchairs stolen from Springfield home located

A Springfield family says two specialized wheel chairs stolen off the front porch of their home have been located.

Teenaged brothers Mark and Micah Jones have disabilities and rely on their wheelchairs for mobility.

Thieves Tuesday stole the wheelchairs from the porch. Police found those wheelchairs dumped in Springfield. The wheelchairs will need repairs, but the family says it's happy to have them returned.

The family has lived in their Grant Beach neighborhood home for five years.