Spiders to look out for this summer in Missouri

Hopefully, this doesn’t make your skin crawl!

Warmer weather means more spiders in and around your home. The two most often seen in Missouri: Black Widows and Brown Recluse.

You’ll know a Brown Recluse by its distinctive fiddle shape on its back. They are usually around the size of a quarter. These particular spiders like to make your home their home. So if you see one the best thing to do is kill it. If you transport them outside they will likely make their way back in.

Black Widows on the other hand, like their name implies, are black with an hour glass red shape on their abdomen.

The best way to keep both of these out of your home is to make sure to clean it. "The more you go through your drawers and make sure everything is in neat fashion and stuff-- that’s a disturbance, said Francis Skalicky with the Missouri Department of Conservation.

"Brown recluse spiders don’t like disturbance, they’re going to move on to a place where there are less hustle and bustle. Same thing with black widow spiders," said Skalicky.

Spiders often like to hide in shoes and other dark places as well

If you do get bit make sure to seek medical attention.

