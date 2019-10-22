Spike in OD deaths, cases, takes toll on first responders in the Ozarks

We now know three people have died likely from a drug overdose in one week's time in Springfield. This makes some 40 overdoses in less than a week. KY3 News has confirmed two men, both in their 20s, and one woman in her 30s are among the dead.

For those who are responding to the call-- they, too, are having a tough time.

"We see a huge influx and we feel like we are losing ground," said Cox EMS Field Supervisor Owen Aldridge.

When it's something like a bad car crash or a heart attack, Aldridge says that often times, his patients can and do recover well.

But sadly, with overdose, many patients just can't seem to kick the habit.

"It weighs on us when we see people who are struggling with their own personal issues or whatever. They have their own reasons to do what they do, and ya know, for us, it's a struggle."

Emotional, yes. But it has even taken a physical toll. Aldridge says when a patient does wake-up, they are typically not in their right mind, and can come up swinging.

"We do see that risk. That is something that's a stress on us as well-- is when there is some type of violent response and we are there to make a difference, we're there to take care of these people."

He says it pays for everyone to know how to administer the antidote to a opioid overdose, Narcan.

"It's crazy for us to see, it's crazy for any person to think and process through that... but it's about us making a positive difference in their life."

Aldridge says they've seen a wide range of ages and demographics that they've responded to in this recent spike in OD cases.

However, a couple OD deaths per week in Springfield is not uncommon. What makes this excessive is the sheer volume of calls-- 40-- in one week's time.