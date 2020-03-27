Spring MoDOT projects running "on schedule" during COVID-19 outbreak

The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is working to stay on schedule with their Spring projects during this pandemic.

Sally Oxenhandler, the Communications Director for MoDOT's Central Office, said keeping Missouri's transportation network in shape will be essential to the flow of goods and emergency supplies across the state.

Oxenhandler also talked about the precautions they're taking during this time. "While we continue our work to build and maintain the state’s transportation system, we are following all DHSS and CDC guidance," she said in an email to KY3 News Reporter Lexi Spivak.

In addition to following the recommended social distancing and hand-washing guidelines, the Department has additional guidelines for construction inspectors and technicians. They are being asked to practice social distancing by still reporting to the parking lots of project offices, but not entering the buildings.

The Department has also encouraged employees working in the field to decrease the number of people in each vehicle when traveling and to limit any carpooling.

Below is a list of additional steps employees and crew members are being asked to follow during the COVID-19 outbreak.

- Refrain from sharing work tools and wipe down work areas.

- Stagger work shifts.

- Constrain face-to-face interactions, among other activities.

- If your trip is more than 15 minutes long, consider stopping and getting out for a breath of fresh air.

- Consider traveling with the windows down to get air circulating through the vehicle.

- Consider keeping the same employees on the same crew for the next couple of weeks and eliminating rotating crews. This will decrease the number of people employees have to come in contact with.

- Frequently wipe down the interior of vehicles, including the steering wheel, radio controls, seats, etc.

- Prop open doors that are not essential for privacy or access restriction to minimize contact with door handles.

- Encourage team members to keep work areas clean, and to routinely disinfect frequently touched surfaces.

- Encourage/require staff to clean dishes/utensils and not leave anything in breakrooms/kitchenettes.

Steve Campbell, the MoDOT Southwest District Engineer, said right now the region's Spring projects are running on schedule.

Campbell said they hope to take advantage of there being less traffic during the stay at home order, with the goal to be as far along as possible when things return to normal. "There's a lot of people depending on that infrastructure system to be open and to be ready for business and be capable of allowing people to travel and move supplies through the districts," said Campbell.

Campbell also said for the time being, all public input meetings that were scheduled through April will move to a virtual realm. "Just like you and I are doing today, we're doing teleconferences, we're doing video conferences, so if the amount of face to face info sharing we're out and among doing is going to be less than what it's been in the past," he said.

Campbell encouraged people to stay up to date on the Department's websites and app to see how different meetings have been impacted.