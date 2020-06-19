Juneteenth: Community works to keep celebration alive in the Ozarks

You may hear it called a lot of different names, from Emancipation Day to Freedom Day, it's all Juneteenth. The celebration of freedom for all African Americans in the United States.

Although the Emancipation Proclamation ended slavery in 1863, Juneteenth is when slaves in Galveston, Texas, learned of their freedom a couple of years later. Jamille Jones, with United Community Change, explained that while it's a special day to celebrate black people, it's also a day that everyone should celebrate, no matter what you look like.

"This is when now we all get to hold hands and call each other brothers and sisters and live on that same playing field," explained Jones. "No longer are we separated, we are free and equal."

The Springfield Chapter of the NAACP, annual Juneteenth event was moved online, on Friday, due to COVID19 concerns. However,

United Community Change will be hosting this year's Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday, June 20.

The Take A Stand, Juneteenth Freedom Walk will start at City Hall and end at Washington Park. Jones said it was essential to keep this celebration alive in the greater Springfield area, especially now.

Jones said the event is free and meant for the entire family, no matter your race or ethnicity. The goal is to celebrate the freedom of African Americans. The Take a stand Juneteenth Freedom walk will be followed by speeches, performances, basketball tournaments, and more. Jones said there would also be voting registration available, and local candidates will be present, too.

Despite everything going on in 2020, Jones said Juneteenth is a way to respect and support one another. Jones said Americans have a long way to go as a whole, but Juneteenth is a day to see how far this country has come, and how hard black people, have worked to get here.

"It's really important for us to recognize what our past looked like so that we can keep fighting for the future and get everyone else involved with that, so there are more eyes and ears open to our story."

Organizers stressed that the event is a peaceful celebration, and freedom walk in honor of Juneteenth. To ensure everyone's safety, Jones said masks would be required. And they're just asking people to try to keep that social distance as best they can when celebrating.

EVENT INFORMATION:

Take a Stand, Juneteenth Freedom Walk Celebration will be Saturday, June 20.

Freedom Walk 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Speakers and performances 2:30 - 4:30 p.m.

Celebration and festivities 4:30 - 7p.m.

For more information click here.