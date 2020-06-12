SGC Food Service, Ozarks Food Harvest work to distribute free food boxes

People in the Springfield area started receiving free boxes of food through the Farmers to Families Food Box Program a few weeks ago, and SGC Food Service is one of the distributors making it all possible.

"You see a lot of products being dumped, and you see a lot of people who have needs," says Jeff Tynes, SGC Food Service president and CEO. "They said how can we connect the two?"

He's glad SGC Food Service is participating in the USDA Farmers to Families Food Box Program.

"So, retail supply chain is getting pretty overloaded. Our supply chain has got capacity with restaurants being closed, or reduced capacity. So they said, let's use those distribution channels to get it out into the marketplace," Tynes says.

Now, they're delivering some food some products that that would otherwise go to restaurants in family size packaging, to food banks across the region.

"This program aims to get fresh food to anyone who needs it, regardless of income. There's no eligibility guidelines," says Bart Brown, Ozarks Food Harvest president and CEO.

Ozarks Food Harvest has already handed out boxes of fruit and vegetables, meat and dairy products to about 20,000 people.

"We are moving the food very very quickly," says Brown. The boxes are available through the Springfield school lunch program, mobile food pantry distributions and hundreds of other food pantries.

"This is one time where we are all exactly in the same boat, and it is absolutely ok, in fact it's necessary, that you ask for help if you need it, because it's here," Brown says.

The program is ensuring families are fed, farmers' labor isn't wasted, and workers like those at SGC food service keep busy.

"To be able to participate is a good thing," says Tynes.

The Farmers to Families Food Box Program started mid-May and is scheduled to go until the end of June. At that point, the USDA can decide whether or not to extend it.

