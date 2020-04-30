Springfield-Greene Co. 'Road to Recovery' sets limitations on places of faith

Springfield-Greene county leaders announced a "Road to Recovery" plan Thursday morning, allowing most businesses to gradually reopen.

But churches, big and small, will remain closed to traditional services, only allowed to provide drive-in worship services outside.

The lead pastors at Central Assembly and North Point Church tell KY3 the limitations didn't come as a shock, and they're willing to be patient.

"Church isn't something you attend, church is what we are," said Jame Bradford, the lead pastor at Central Assembly. "So, our relationships with each other, our relationships with God and continuing to reinforce those can still happen."

Bradford said Thursday's announcement by Springfield-Greene County leaders limiting church gatherings was expected.

"I do think there are people in the community and definitely people in our congregation who thought, 'Oh man, May 4 we can start meeting again,' but, I was pretty sure large gatherings would have some serious restrictions to them," he said.

The "Road to Recovery" order does allow churches to gather in a drive-in style service, with worshipers required to stay in their cars. Bradford and Jeremy Johnson, the lead pastor at North Point said that type of service isn't a good option for them.

"Our parking lots go 360 around our building," Bradford said. "It's not really something that's feasible for us, so we have not given thought to doing a drive-in service."

Johnson said the number of people that attend North Point's services is what makes that option hard to accommodate.

"Because of our size of church and our gathering, even though that would be a creative option for some, we don't find that that would be the healthiest for our community," he said. "So, what we're going to do is we are going to do all of our content online."

Both churches plan to continue their services virtually right now. Johnson said when churches are able to reopen, they plan to use a similar tactic to the city's.

"It will be a little slower so that when we open up it's a safer place to be able to gather," he said. "When you have hundreds and hundreds coming to one service it's really hard to be able to socially distant yourself in a way that meets standard. So, instead of pushing that, we'll probably just pause and be a little bit more patient."

The new regulations placed regulations on religious services except those listed below;

Churches, synagogues, mosques, temples, and other similar religious facilities of any faith (“religious facilities”) may conduct "drive-in" services, at which participants gather in their vehicles and participate in the service together by remote means provided that:

*Motor vehicles are parked in every other parking spot or at least 9 feet apart.

*Participants do not interact physically with clergy, staff, or participants in other vehicles.

*No one exits a vehicle at any time while at the service.

*Participants, clergy and staff remain at least 6 feet apart from one another at all times, except participants that are part of the same household.

*Restrooms are closed except for emergencies.