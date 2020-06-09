Springfield Art Museum reopens with plans to keep visitors safe

The Springfield Art Museum will open back up its doors Tuesday and offers visitors two new exhibits.

-Framed: The Art of the Picture Frame and Watercolor USA 2020 will be on display for visitors who decide to stop by.

But these two exhibits will not be the only new features visitors will notice. New protective measures will be in place as well to keep visitors safe.

Some things visitors can expect include:

-A Security Officer with a counter stationed at the front door to admit visitors according to the following procedures:

-40 visitors inside the Museum at any time;

-Visitors will be allowed in on a first-come, first-served basis,

-Gallery Attendants will monitor occupancy levels in individual galleries. You may be asked to wait before entering a particular gallery if its occupancy is at capacity.

-Visitors will be discouraged from congregating and lingering in the parking lot.

-Visitors and visitor groups will be encouraged to practice appropriate physical distancing by standing at least 6 feet apart;

-Staff must maintain proper physical distancing and wear masks and gloves, where appropriate.

-A sneeze guard installed at the Museum’s reception desk and the public will be encouraged to stand at least 6 feet away from the reception desk. Staff will remain behind the sneeze guard. Front desk surveys are suspended until further notice.

-Visitors will be encouraged to use hand sanitizing stations and proper respiratory etiquette

-Visitors that have symptoms consistent with COVID-19 will be asked to return home and not enter the Museum per the City COVID-19 Signage.

The museum opens at 10am on Tuesday.

