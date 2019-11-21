Springfield-Branson Airport is putting a stop to illegal parking

Greg Cole, felt the same frustration a lot of fliers feel when parking.

"People are just wanting a place that’s reasonable to park at," said Cole. "And until you fix that problem people will park where they want to catch their flight.”

Cole parked along the curb a few days ago, but the airport is now cracking down on long term parking. Kent Boyd, an airport spokesperson, said they've tried everything from posting signs, using cones, and giving warnings.

“It’s just become this terrible nuisance, and trying to figure out how to get people to stop it has proved to be quite a challenge,” said Boyd.

The airport will now be ticketing illegal parking. A ticket that costs $50, nearly as much as a weeks worth of long term parking.

Wayne Woods, a police officer with the airport, says parking along the curbs obscures driver’s vision. This can also cause a danger to pedestrians when drivers park near the crosswalks, and in the past has led to side-swiping when there isn’t enough room for a car to drive down the road.

But, with winter right around the corner, the illegal parking causes another set of issues. The airport found this out first hand a few weeks ago during the ice and snowstorm. The snowplows and salt trucks were not able to get around the parking lots because of the cars parked along the curbs.

The police officers on duty already patrol the parking lots two to three times a day. Right now they are just issuing warnings, but starting December 1, they do they will be posting the tickets on the cars.

