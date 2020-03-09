Springfield Branson National Airport takes steps to keep airport clean from coronavirus

Despite concerns over the coronavirus and traveling, passengers at the Springfield-Branson National Airport continued with their plans.

"I am going up to see family," said Kerry Cole.

Kerry Cole is traveling to Wisconsin with a connecting flight in Chicago. He says he packed a mask and hand-sanitizer to help him from not getting sick on the trip. But, Cole says he isn't worried.

"It's happened every year with some type of virus, it spreads, I don't know, maybe I am being naive but I think everything will be okay," said Cole.

Cole says airlines have also reached out to him because of the coronavirus.

"What steps they are taking to make sure the planes are cleaned every flight," said Cole.

"There are some people who realize that the odds are very high that they are not going to get sick and there are people who are convinced they are going to get sick," said Kent Boyd.

Kent Boyd who works for the Springfield Branson National Airport says they have been working to keep the common areas clean, but he does not want people to panic at this time.

"And do those common-sense things you are hearing all the time now personal hygiene, wash your hands do everything you can to reduce the likelihood that you will get that virus," said Boyd.

Boyd says people have been asking if the airport will receive passenger screenings for the virus, but he says it is highly unlikely to happen.

"Because this is not an international airport, but certainly if local health officials wanted to do that here we would do everything we could to help them," said Boyd.

People who are planning to fly you can bring Clorox wipes and travel size hand sanitizer to help keep you safe on your journey.