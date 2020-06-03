Springfield-Branson airport adds additional safety measure

Travelers from different parts of the country geared up to fly out of Springfield-Branson National Airport, most feeling like both the airlines and staff at the airport are working to keep them safe.

"They have hand-sanitizer all over the airport and we use it every time we walk by," said Donald Frazier.

"They had us spaced out pretty good and everyone on the plan was wearing masks so it was pretty good," said Ann James.

Frequent fliers are also saying within the past few weeks, flights are starting to fill up more.

"It's a slow progression, but it's progressively getting busier," said Lance Burrell.

Officials at the airport are starting to see an uptick in passengers. They say in April they had less than a hundred people taking a flight out every day, but last week they saw more than 500 outbound passengers.

"Here at this time before COVID, we had an average of 1,700 to 2,000 outbound passengers, so we are only at about 25 to 30 percent of where we should be," said airport spokesman, Kent Boyd.

And while the airport already has safety measures in place such as encouraging social distancing, deep cleaning surfaces, and offering face masks for sale in the gift shop, they are adding an additional measure which fliers feel pleased about.

"On Thursday, we are going to add sneeze guards on all the airline counters which are essentially the piece of plexiglass that you see a lot of retail stores put between a cashier and a customer," said Boyd.

"Those are things that are minimally intrusive and can be beneficial," said Burrell.

"Ya know any precautions are probably going to work out for the best, ya know," said Frazier.

​Boyd says they received around $9 million in recovery money from the federal government, and although he says the airport hasn't dipped into using any of it yet. He says they might have to in the future, it all just depends on how long the crisis continues and how much airport revenue goes down.